iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.99

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 571771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

