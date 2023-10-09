iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.13

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 2205544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

