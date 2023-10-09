iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.29

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.29 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 223320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.