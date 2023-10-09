iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.29

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.29 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 223320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
