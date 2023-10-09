iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,889. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

