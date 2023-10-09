iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.19

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 93910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 255,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

