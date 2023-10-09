iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.26. 361,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average is $264.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

