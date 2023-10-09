iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after acquiring an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 342,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

