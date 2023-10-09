iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.71

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.71 and last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 1866103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.