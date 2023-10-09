iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.12

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.76, with a volume of 165623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

