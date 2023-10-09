iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.64

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.64 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 180261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.82.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

