Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.46

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $398.92 million for the quarter.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

See Also

