JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

