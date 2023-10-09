Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $503.38 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $503.38 million and $21.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00034549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 830,620,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,721,111 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

