KonPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $285,482.91 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $285,482.91 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

