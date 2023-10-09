Kujira (KUJI) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $81.72 million and $265,466.88 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.75913967 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $289,578.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

