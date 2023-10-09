Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.01. 265,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 486,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $767.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

