LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.17.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

