LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,167. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $565.33. The company had a trading volume of 474,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,027. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.