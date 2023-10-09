LGT Group Foundation Buys 653 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $645.52. 247,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,913. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

