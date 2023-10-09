LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,807 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

