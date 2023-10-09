LGT Group Foundation Sells 15,261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $103,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 749.5% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $853.28. 609,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,382. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $855.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.85.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

