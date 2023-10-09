LooksRare Price Tops $0.0570 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 972,297,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,990,622 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

