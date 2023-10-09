MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.