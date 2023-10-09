Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,674.97

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $25,674.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.82 or 1.00001174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000396 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,970.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

