McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $248.50. 1,133,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $233.41 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

