Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.41 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 105,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 311,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

