Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Shares Up 0.6%

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 476,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
Merus Labs International Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65.
About Merus Labs International
Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merus Labs International
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.