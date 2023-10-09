Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $46.00 at CIBC

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by CIBC from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 169,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,285. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 135.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Methanex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 59.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

