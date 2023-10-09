Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

