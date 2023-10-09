Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $63.11. 5,050,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

