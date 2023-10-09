Mondelez International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 22,876 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,321 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

