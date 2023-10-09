Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.42 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 14% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $144.35 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00024354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,087,856,194 coins and its circulating supply is 753,527,560 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

