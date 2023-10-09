Morgan Stanley Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $175.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.32. 1,521,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,660. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

