Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 6.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.89. 2,264,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,112,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

