Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.53 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.55. 1,074,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

