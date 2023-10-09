Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 12,546 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.