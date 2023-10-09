Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,648. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

