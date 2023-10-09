My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $168,706.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003506 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006232 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,298,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.