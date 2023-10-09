NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42. 73,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 626,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NaaS Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

