Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,051. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $792.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

