National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

National CineMedia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 150,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,508. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.50) by $8.80. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

