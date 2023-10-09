Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 976,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,956,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Specifically, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,413 shares of company stock worth $7,785,159 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

