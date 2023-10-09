Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $22.14.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $663.57 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

