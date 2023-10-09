Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $22.14.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $663.57 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
