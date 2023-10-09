NeoVolta (NEOV) & The Competition Financial Analysis

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -883.79% -24.06% -15.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -28.63 NeoVolta Competitors $642.53 million $7.61 million -1.35

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 114 504 1097 55 2.62

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.34%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.87%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -4.72, suggesting that their average share price is 572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

