Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $112.63 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,608.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00229237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00791961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00554721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00054583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00122281 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,145,200,605 coins and its circulating supply is 42,501,862,284 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.