NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.50.

NICE traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. NICE has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $43,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $3,412,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $3,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NICE by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $537,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

