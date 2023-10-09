Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.2 %
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
