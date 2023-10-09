Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

NDLS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 53,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,085. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $104.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.