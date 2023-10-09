Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,663. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

