Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NVAX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 1,646,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

