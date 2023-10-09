Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.00

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 44748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
